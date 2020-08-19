'Baka naman gusto niyo mag-subscribe?' Sharon twits bashers in new vlog

Sharon Cuneta uploaded a vlog Wednesday titled 'Dear Bashers,' wherein she urged those constantly criticizing her to subscribe to her YouTube channel. Sharon Cuneta Network

MANILA — She has had to deal with bashing aplenty during this quarantine period, ranging from the ones back when she shared an admittedly insensitive post showing a luxury watch, to her and her husband’s supposed inaction in helping those affected by COVID-19.

Sharon Cuneta on Wednesday addressed all of those constantly criticizing her —apologizing to them, offering them a truce, and urging them to subscribe to her YouTube channel.

“Bashers, ‘hi’ and ‘bye.’ Baka naman gusto niyo mag-subscribe, subscribe na lang kayo. Chill na lang tayo kasi na-immune na ako sa inyo. Tsaka easy lang kasi may pandemiya na nga baka tumaas pa ang presyon ninyo kasi ako hindi na ako na-affect. Friends na tayo,” she said.

The Megastar said this in her new vlog titled “Dear Bashers.”

It was half about how she felt about all the bashing, the mistakes she made leading up to them, and some of the bridges she had burned.

It was also half on the future of her channel, what fans (and bashers if they do subscribe) can expect, and other possible content ideas like a mini-series with her friend, Judy Ann Santos.

Cuneta said her channel will feature her “authentic” self and that everything she’ll upload will be for her loyal fans “who truly know me and have never left me.”

