US-based artist Eduard Bañez teases new music

Eduard Bañez

US-based artist Eduard Bañez is planning to release his own song that tells his life as a Filipino working abroad.

Bañez, a former Star Magic talent, grew up listening to OPM artists like Martin Nievera, Gary Valenciano, and Regine Velasquez. Before entering showbiz in the Philippines, he really wanted to showcase his songwriting skills but things didn’t go that way and he turned as an actor and host.

“Life here in the US is very lonely. Yes, I have friends here but the way Filipinos treat each other is different. Music really saves me. I always listen to Pinoy songs here just to feel the energy, vibe, and connection,” he told ABS-CBN News.

As an Asian in the US, his song is about his struggles, saying the fall and rise. Just like the lyrics, “They tried to beat me but I am strong,” he said his strength made him survive.

“Maraming kuwento ang bawat Pilipino sa Amerika. Behind every success ay ang dugong Pinoy na patuloy na lumalaban. I hope this song will inspire other kababayans to continue dreaming and fighting,” he said.

Bañez, who’s also a producer, wants to collaborate with young artists like SB19 and BYGO.

“I am aware of the current P-Pop music craze. I think SB19 and the other leading groups like BGYO, BINI, and others, are the millennial incarnations of what used to be called the Manila Sound. The field of Filipino pop now brims with so much talent and the potential,” Bañez shared.

He continued, “I want to produce a concert for them when I come back in the Philippines. I am talking now sa ibang kakilala ko to make this happen. Of course, nandiyan pa rin ang plan to bring Sia in the Philippines.”

Bañez was part of Star Magic Batch 15 alongside Megan Young, Jessy Mendiola, and Bela Padilla. He also hosted MTV Asia.

He recently gave donations to poor Filipino kids in Tondo and other charities.

When asked what keeps his feet on the ground, Bañez said he’s a dreamer “who works hard to make sure that they come true. Not only do I invest blood, sweat, and tears to realize them, but I also put a lot of love and passion into what I believe.”