“Love in Taipei” features the coming-of-age story of Ever Wong, played by Ashley Liao.

The Paramount+ young-adult romantic film comes from the producers of “XO, Kitty,” and the “To All the Boys” franchise.

It also stars Ross Butler and Nico Hiraga. The film is based on the book “Loveboat, Taipei” written by Abigail Hing Wen.

The novelist, who also serves an executive producer for the film, was born in America but frequently traveled to the Philippines where her mother grew up.

"I was always very struck by how different our worlds were," she said. "I think just having that cultural perspective, people from other parts of the world don't see the world the same way we do. And I think that's reflected in all my works today."

Like the main character of “Love in Taipei,” Wen faced similar issues pertaining to her identity while growing up as an Asian-American whose parents come from other countries.

"My mom's family, they all were born and raised there. So, she speaks Tagalog fluently," Wen said. "I learned a little bit when I was growing up.

With a flourishing career in law, business, and technology before becoming a novelist, Wen initially hid her writing pursuits from her family.

But they reacted positively to her creative path, and it inspired the author even more to continue writing after the success of her book that inspired “Love in Taipei”.

Asked about her writing process, she said: "I do tend to write in the mornings, 9 to 12. I used to write at night, 9 to 12. But I wake up with a million thoughts about how I need to revise my work."

Wen added: "I probably do about 500 to 2,000 new words a day, but i can edit endlessly so I try to stagger my projects. I feel itchy if I haven’t written, but it’s taken me long to understand that about myself. I just have to know what my tics are. I would turn to my husband and I'm like, ‘I need to write. I feel weird, I haven't written today.’"