Screenshot from Disney+ YouTube channel.

The series adaptation of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” is set to premiere on Disney+ this year.

"The Adam Project" star Walker Scobell will play the titular character together with Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase and Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood.

In the more than 30-second teaser, fans finally saw the lead cast in their roles and revealed that the series will start to air on December 20.

Last year, Riordan confirmed that the series adaptation of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" is coming to Disney+.

"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" is pentalogy book series set in the mid-2000s and follows Percy Jackson who discovers that he is the son of Poseidon who was prohibited to have children post-World War II.

Its first two books were adapted by 20th Century Fox into a movie, "The Lightning Thief" in 2010 and "The Sea of Monsters" in 2013, led by Logan Lerman as Percy Jackson.

WATCH THE TEASER HERE: