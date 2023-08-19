Photo from ABS-CBN Entertainment

MANILA – It was a reunion long overdue.

As singer-songwriter Ogie Alcasid celebrated his 56th birthday, he surprised the "madlang people" with a special number featuring his two long-time Kapuso friends, Manilyn Reynes and Michael V.

On Saturday, “It’s Showtime!” was once again visited by GMA stars, and this time, it was extra special as actress Reynes and comedy genius Michael V joined the fun to make Alcasid’s birthday even more eventful.

Reynes became part of Alcasid’s acting history as they became an on-screen pair at some point of their careers while Bitoy was a former tandem of the “King of OPM” in many comedy shows, most notably on GMA’s “Bubble Gang.”

According to the trio, they have been friends for more than three decades already as they dubbed themselves as “OctoArts babies.”

Alcasid sang his classic hit song “Pangako” which he co-wrote with Reynes while he performed “Bakit Ngayon Ka Lang” with Michael V, adding some comedic acts that the audience enjoyed.

Recalling some of the fondest memories with the face of OPM, Michael V shared that Alcasid did not let him win a rap contest back when he was starting his showbiz career.

For Reynes, she also revealed a funny story with the singer which was during her first major concert. Alcasid was her special guest but when he came up on stage he forgot the lyrics of the song.

But kidding aside, Reynes hopes for more blessings to her close friend, whom he described as a big-hearted man.

“Sana i-bless pa ni God yung kind of heart mo. Kasi, hindi lang naman yung mga katrabaho mo yung natutulungan mo, alam kong marami pa kayong mag-asawa na natutulungan. Tuloy-tuloy n’yo lang yun,” the actress said.

For Bitoy, he seeks for better health and relationship for his “kumpare” to have a longer career in the industry.

“Better health para mas tumagal pa yung career niya dito sa industry. Better relationship with his wife Regine and of course, inner peace. Kailangan mag-relax nito paminsan-minsan,” he said.

Michael V and Reynes were the latest Kapuso stars who graced the noontime program of ABS-CBN since its transfer to GMA-owned GTV Channel in July.

Recently, Ysabel Ortega, Andrea Torres, Jasmine Curtis, Bianca Umali, Ken Chan, and Julie Anne San Jose also performed on “Showtime.”