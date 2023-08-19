LOOK: Toni Gonzaga shares glimpse of daughter’s face

Photos from Toni Gonzaga's Instagram account

MANILA – Actress-host Toni Gonzaga documented her birth-giving to their daughter Paulina Celestine last Friday.

On Instagram, Gonzaga shared a short clip of what happened when she was at the hospital to give birth to her second child with director Paul Soriano.

According to the host, “Polly” came at the right time when she needed her the most.

“You are the greatest reward I’ve ever held in my arms.. Thank you for coming right on time just when I needed you the most… My new best friend Polly,” she wrote in the caption.

Based on Soriano’s earlier post, their baby girl is named after the couple and was born at 2:05 p.m. on Friday. She weighed 6.8 lbs.

“Tin and Paulina are both doing great. Thank you for all your prayers and support. God bless you,” he said.

It was only last June 4 when Gonzaga confirmed her second pregnancy with a video of a baby shower organized by her close friends.

Gonzaga and Soriano, who got married in 2015, have six-year-old son, Seve.



