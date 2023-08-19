Janella Salvador reminisces ‘Darna’

MANILA – Kapamilya actress Janella Salvador marked the anniversary of ABS-CBN series “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” through throwback photos.

Salvador took to Instagram to recall some of her fondest memories while filming the classic superheroine show with lead star Jane de Leon.

“Here are some Darna snaps I forgot to post because apparently it’s already been a year,” the actress said, referring to the airing of “Darna” in August last year.

Salvador created another iconic role in her repertoire as she impressed the audience with her acting skills as “Valentina” – the arch-nemesis of Darna (De Leon).

In the series of photos and videos, the actress shared a glimpse of preparing for “Valentina,” light moments in between takes, and even after shooting.

The primetime series started airing on August 15, 2022 and concluded last February 10.

The actress recently worked on the movie “Under Parallel Skies” with Thai actor Win Metawin.

It follows the story of a man struggling from a painful past. As he tries to move forward, he discovers that the woman currently in his life is connected to that past.

Directed by the award-winning Filipino director Sigrid Bernardo, audiences can expect to be taken on a journey of love, heartbreak, and healing. The film was shot in Hong Kong.

