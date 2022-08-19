Shaina Magdayao signs off from 'Ang Probinsyano'

MANILA -- Actress Shaina Magdayao expressed her gratitude to God for giving her the opportunity to be part of the Kapamilya series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano," which ended last August 12.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Magdayao said she will never forget her experience doing the hit series and all the people behind it.

"Panginoon, maraming salamat po sa napakagandang blessing na ito, ang show ng #FPJsAngProbinsyano at ang mga tao na bumubuo nito na matatawag kong isang #pamilya (from cast to crew to staff and our bosses) sa loob ng ilang taon. Lahat na yata pinagdaanan namin ng magkakasama —- mula #pandemic, #taalvolcano at #earthquake," she shared.

Magdayao, who was part of "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" for two years as Major Roxanne Opeña, said the series came during her lowest season because of the pandemic.

"LORD, During the pandemic, when the rest of the world was going through so much 'lack', YOU have handpicked each and every person behind this show and you have blessed us with abundance' --

opportunities to earn through this job we all love to do, use our God-given talents to express ourselves and serve our mother network ABS-CBN and the Filipino viewers," she said.

"Gaya nga ng sabi ni Major Roxanne Opeña, sa dinami-dami ng pinagdaanan nating lahat, kahit saan siguro tayo dalhin ng buhay, hindi mawawala sa puso natin ang isa't isa. Kaya maraming salamat sa inyo. Ma mi-miss ko kayo at hinding hindi ko kayo makakalimutan. …at kung bigyan man ulit ako ng pagkakataon na ulitin lahaaat ng ito, lahat ng hirap, saya, lahat ng sakripisyo, wala akong papalitan ni isa sa inyo….. ISANG PREBILIHIYO NA LUMABAN KASAMA NINYONG LAHAT AT IPAGLABAN ANG TAMA. Major Roxanne Opeña, now singing off," Magdayao ended.

In the second to the last episode of the series, Magdayao's character died while their team led by Cardo Dalisay (Coco Martin) attempted to infiltrate Renato (John Arcilla) and Lucio’s (Raymond Bagatsing) hideout.

RELATED VIDEOS

Watch more News on iWantTFC