MANILA -- Actor Paolo Gumabao has nothing but good words for his "Mars Ravelo's Darna" co-stars Jane de Leon and Janella Salvador.

In an exclusive interview with ABS-CBN Entertainment's Hotspot, Gumabao praised De Leon for being mindful of the feelings of her co-stars.

"She's astonishing. I think Jane is really a beautiful girl. I think she's intelligent," Gumabao said

"And not only beautiful and intelligent but for me -- eto alam ni Jane ito -- she is empathetic. She knows how to read people's energies. Ikukuwento ko lang sa mga Kapamilya natin. Si Jane sometimes, makakapansin siya ng, for example share ko, there were times I am not feeling too good during nasa set ako. Si Jane would come up to me and say 'Okay ka lang ba? Parang may mali'. So that's how I found out that Jane is very empathetic," he added.



Gumabao also praised De Leon for being an unselfish actress to her co-stars.

"I really appreciate Jane din kasi there are times na may eksena kami na may iyakan. Si Jane talaga would look me straight in the eye and give me the energy that I'm supposed to use when I'm in the scene. She's very unselfish, she's very giving actress kumbaga," added Gumabao, who stressed that De Leon deserves to be Darna.



"I know kung saan siya nanggaling at aware din ako kung nasaan siya ngayon. She deserves to be Darna and nakita ko 'yon, naramdaman ko 'yon," added Gumabao, who also worked with De Leon in a movie before.

Apart from De Leon, Gumabao also shared his experience working again with Janella Salvador.

In "Mars Ravelo's Darna," Salvador plays Valentina, the archnemesis of Darna, and her human alter ego Regina, a lawyer and vlogger whose crusade for justice leads her to become friends with Narda (De Leon).

"One of my favorite scenes to shoot is kapag kasama ko si Janella as Regina. She's so playful with the way she delivers her lines. To the point where, sometimes when she's getting playful, it kind of steers off the script but that's one of the best parts is when she steers off the script, makakasabay ka. Puwede mong bigyan ng iba't ibang klaseng reaksiyon naman ngayon. So that's one thing I really love about Janella," said Gumabao who first worked with Salvador in 2015 series "Oh My G!"

Aside from "Darna," Gumabao is also starring in his first-ever "Maalaala Mo Kaya" episode this Saturday, August 20, with industry veteran Nonie Buencamino.

Buencamino and Gumabao will play father and son in the episode about acceptance of each other's sexuality and profession.



"MMK" airs at 8 p.m. every Saturday on A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live YouTube channel, ABS-CBN Entertainment Facebook page, and iWantTFC. For viewers outside of the Philippines, catch it on The Filipino Channel on cable and IPTV.

