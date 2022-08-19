Shaina Magdayao shares a photo of her face after filming her character’s death scene in ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.’ Instagram: @shaina_magdayao

MANILA — Two weeks after the conclusion of “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” Shaina Magdayao shared Thursday a behind-the-scenes photo of her that showed the physical effect of filming a heavy scene, where her character Roxanne was assaulted before getting killed.

Roxanne and several other members of Task Force Agila died in the penultimate episode of “Ang Probinsyano.”

On Instagram, Magdayao posted the entire scene of Roxanne being sexually assaulted and then being shot dead, which she recalled “caused the popping of my blood vessels on the face.”

She referred to a photo of her face with the red appearance of the enlarged blood vessels as her “#ILoveMyJob entry.”

“My face has fully recovered now, don’t you guys worry,” she added.

She went on to assure her followers that she was well supported and given full care during the filming of her character’s final moments.

Magdayao mentioned in particular actor Raymond Bagatsing, whose character Lucio raped Roxanne. She thanked him for “being so professional and gentle with me while doing this sensitive scene.”

“Mukha lang pong intense but he did not hurt me, at all. Promise,” she wrote.

She also acknowledged her “kuya” and screen partner Raymart Santiago, who played Roxanne’s comrade and boyfriend Victor, “for being so generous with your reactions/talent and energy!”

“Isa ka na talagang Dramatic Falling Action Star. Naks!” she quipped.

“The magic of our directors, camera angles, make up, and set-up really helped our acting too!” Magdayao added.

The acclaimed actress then expressed gratitude to the audience of “Ang Probinsyano,” which logged a record-breaking finale with over half a million live concurrent viewers on YouTube alone.

“Kaya salamat po for appreciating our work and for making us trend too. Sulit ang pagod, pawis, puyat, luha dahil sa inyo!” she said.

In a subsequent post, Magdayao reflected on her two-year journey as in “Ang Probinsyano,” whose cast and creative team she now considers her family.

Captioning a photo of her on set looking at a cross, Magdayao wrote: “Panginoon, maraming salamat po sa napakagandang blessing na ito, ang show ng #FPJsAngProbinsyano at ang mga tao na bumubuo nito na matatawag kong isang #pamilya.

“Lorld, during the pandemic, when the rest of the world was going through so much ‘lack,’ You have handpicked each and every person behind this show and you have blessed us with ‘abundance’ —opportunities to earn through this job we all love to do, use our God given talents to express ourselves and serve our mother network ABS-CBN and the Filipino viewers.”

