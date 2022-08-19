Like father, like daughter: AJ Raval tries action in 'Sitio Diablo'

AJ Raval as Aina in 'Sitio Diablo.' Photo from AJ Raval's Instagram account

MANILA -- With her first venture into the hard action genre with the gangster film, “Sitio Diablo,” sexy siren AJ Raval doesn’t have to disprove she is in that interesting stage. She didn’t have qualms about doing different kind of daring scenes in her action assignment.

While she went sexy in many of her films in the past, Raval holds a balisong and does hand-to-hand combat with her nemesis in “Sitio Diablo.”

Raval studied knife fighting and even learned some stunts for her role. Director Roman Perez Jr. is proud of his female lead who admirably executed her fight scenes even with many adversaries.

“Hindi ko naman ginawa itong action para sa mga naninira sa akin,” Raval told ABS-CBN News. “Dream ko na talagang mag-action even before. Nag-start pa lang ako sa showbiz, dream ko ng mag-action.

“Happy ako na nakagawa ako ng ganitong klaseng pelikula. Nu’ng tinanong ako ni Boss Vic [del Rosario] kung gusto kong mag-action, yes agad ang sagot ko. Then when he told me, ‘Pumili ka ng director mo.’ Si Direk Roman agad ang sinabi ko.”

Last July, Raval even frolicked on the beach in her two-piece swimwear, as if to flaunt her sexy and curvaceous body without any baby bump. Up to this day, she has yet to admit any serious relationship with actor Aljur Abrenica, rumored to be her boyfriend.

Just early this month, Raval’s action star father, Jeric, also denied his daughter was pregnant to put a stop to all the malicious rumors.

The young star is proud of her action scenes in “Sitio Diablo,” slated to stream on Vivamax starting August 26.

“Bata pa lang ako, tinuturuan na ako ng tatay ko ng tamang pag-handle ng mga knife at humawak ng baril,” Raval said.

The most challenging in “Sitio Diablo” is Raval’s love scene with Kiko Estrada. “Napaso ako ng sigarilyo at nagkaroon ako ng pasa sa katawan ko,” Raval said. “First time ni Kiko to do a love scene.

“We didn’t talk about our love scenes. Siya na mismo ang nagkusa kung ano lang ang dapat gawin at hanggang saan lang. Maayos naman namin nagawa.”

“Sitio Diablo” introduces a host of hip-hop artists and rappers, who are trying acting for the first time. One of the guys is Raval’s older brother, Ace, who is making his film debut.

“First day ng shoot ng scenes niya, I made it a point na nandu’n ako,” Raval said. “Present ako sa harap niya at pinapanood ko siya. Kasi nu’ng first time ko rin mag-eksena, naalala ko siya sobrang pressured, naiyak ako.”

She is thankful for the break given to her brother. “‘Iba ‘yung may kasama kang family mo sa pelikula,” Raval asserted. “May mga eksenang gumaan tulad ng mga iyakan.

“Ginagamit ko ‘yung mga iyakan na eksena,. ‘Pag kailangan kong mag-internalize, yakap lang ako sa kanya at tuloy tuloy na ang iyak ko.”

Others in the cast of “Sitio Diablo” are Kiko Estrada, Joko Diaz, Benz Sanggalang, Pio Balbuena, Cean Jr., Because and Just Hush.

Raval was supposed to do “Scorpio Nights 3,” but first quarter of this year, she turned down the project that later went to Christine Bermas.

“Maganda na rin na napunta kay Christine ang ‘Scorpio Nights’,” Raval said. “Happy na rin ako na sa kanya napunta ang project. Siguro tapos na rin ako sa pagpapa-sexy. Time na rin na mabigay sa iba ang project.”

