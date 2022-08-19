Jaya, family moving forward after losing their home

Singer Jaya and her family are now moving forward after their house in the United States burned weeks ago.

In her post on social media, Jaya thanked God for the blessings she and their family have been receiving since.

"So, this was the Freestyle concert last Aug. 12, 6 days after we lost our home. Singing in front of thousands of people made me forget my sadness," Jaya said.

"So grateful to God for music. Until the next gigs… peace!"

In an earlier Instagram post, Jaya posted screen grabs of the messages her husband received saying that their home application has been approved and that her husband has been selected for a job.

"Grabe naman po kayo Lord!!! 8 days after our house burned down, my husband Gary received these blessings on his email on Aug. 15! A new home and a new job!!! Again, I don’t know what else to say but thank you Lord! And again, may I say thank you to Jesus, You are at the center of it all," Jaya shared.

Jaya moved back to the United States in July last year after the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on their family.

