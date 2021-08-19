WATCH: Regine Velasquez’s powerful new song with Davey Langit

MANILA — Music icon Regine Velasquez has finally released her first original song in a while — a powerful ballad about waiting for the one, written and co-performed by Davey Langit.

On Wednesday, the duo released the home music video of “Ipinagpanata Kita,” which speaks of having faith that the right one will come along after past hurt.

“I’ve known Davey for a while and I know that he is such a talented singer-songwriter, so when he asked me, um-oo ako,” Velasquez said during the August 15 episode of “ASAP Natin ‘To,” where they debuted the single.

“And then I heard this song. Sabi ko, ‘What a beautiful song.’ It’s not only beautiful, it’s very powerful — ‘yung lyrics pati the way you would sing it. Actually, natutuwa ako 'pag kumakanta ako na medyo natsi-challenge ako.”

Velasquez thanked Langit for “allowing me to sing and work with you.”

She also asked her fans to support her and Langit, noting “Ipinagpanata Kita” is her first original track in a long time.

“Ang tagal ko nang walang kanta. Ngayon lang ako ulit nagkaroon ng kanta, so sana suportahan ninyo,” she said.

Langit, meanwhile, considers it a “privilege” to do a duet with Velasquez, who has been dubbed the “Queen of OPM.”

“Kung nakakausap ko ‘yung 15-year-old self ko na darating ang araw na kakanta ka ng kantang sinulat mo kasama si Regine Velasquez, I’d tell you you’re lying,” he said.

“It’s a blessing. It’s such a blessing.”

