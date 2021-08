Photo from Mariel Rodriguez's Instagram account

Actor Robin Padilla took a trip down memory lane as he released a memorable video clip from his 2014 honeymoon with Mariel Rodriguez to mark their 11th wedding anniversary.

On his Instagram page, Padilla recalled spending good times with his wife during their overseas trip seven years ago.

“Isa sa mga honeymoon namin na punong puno ng katatawanan at adventure. Literal na walang plano ang mga lakad namin basta in the name of love bahala na kung sa'n kami mapadpad,” Padilla said in the caption.

“Mula umaga hanggang gabi, tawa lang kami ng tawa. Pinagtatawanan lahat ng nagaganap kahit hindi nakakatawa... Napapatawa na lang ang iba sa mga kalokohan namin lalo kapag naliligaw na kami at wala ng makaintindi sa aming Inglis.”

The action star went on to say he misses the "old" Mariel.

“Siya talaga 'yung naging walking talking laughing doll at clown ko. No dull moment... What a wonderful, meaningful and colorful part of my life! Isang napakasarap at napakagandang road trip! Unforgettable,” Padilla gushed.

“Hindi ko man maibabalik ang Mariel Rodriguez ko pero napalitan naman ng 2 ang dating ikaw, plakadong plakado ni Maria Isabela ang pagiging performer mo at ni Maria Gabriela ang pagiging pilya at matakaw mo... 2 little Mariel Rodriguez goodness gracious great balls of fire!”

Meanwhile, the actress had a short yet sweet message for her husband on social media.

“11 years. I’d still choose you @robinhoodpadilla happy anniversary,” she said.

