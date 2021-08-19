MANILA – Liza Soberano took to social media to pen a sweet and meaningful birthday wish for Andie Gil, the sister of her boyfriend Enrique Gil.

On her Instagram page, Soberano shared a couple of throwback photos of her adventures with Andie, including their out-of-town trips here in the Philippines and when they went to a Coachella in the United States together.

“Happiest birthday to you @diandragil! I hope all your dreams come true,” Soberano began writing in her caption.

“You are such a great woman, friend, entrepreneur, daughter and sister,” she added.

Soberano said that if God would give her the option, she would definitely still wish to have Andie and the whole Gil family in her next life.

In a separate post, it appears that Soberano joined the Gils as they celebrated Andie’s birthday at The Farm at San Benito in Lipa, Batangas.

Soberano and Gil have been together for over six years, and have been an active part of each other’s family.

The timeline of their relationship shows they became official in 2014, when their “love team” was launched via the hit primetime drama “Forevermore.”