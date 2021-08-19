BTS again showed no other music act sells music like they do after their "Butter" album churned out unmatchable sales figures.

According to the Gaon Music Chart, a ranking that measures the most popular releases in South Korea, the 4-track record sold 2,490,969 million copies in its first month, outdoing the combined total of all the other best-selling albums in the 100-rung tally during the same period.

The sum brings the physical album career total of the supergroup to over 30 million, extending their reign as the all-time best-selling artist in the country.

Internationally, "Butter" likewise churned out unmatchable sales volumes. The dance-pop, which is this year's longest-running No. 1 hit on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart, is the first song to surpass 1 million downloads in the United States in 2021.

“Butter,” along with the bonus track of the former’s CD set “Permission to Dance,” also set a new record for most weeks spent simultaneously occupying the top 2 spots of the sales chart. As of this writing, the two titles have ruled the list for five consecutive frames.

To date, BTS' English tracks "Butter," "Permission to Dance," and "Dynamite" hold the largest digital sales count of 2021.

The unprecedented success of the South Korean icons, however, is not merely fueled by their English records as the septet has repeatedly flexed the massive pull of their Korean and Japanese discography.

With over 6.5 million copies sold, BTS’ “Map of the Soul: 7,” for example, was named by the United World Year End chart as the World’s No. 1 album for 2020.

More recently, Big Hit Music revealed the septet's 2021 Japanese full-length "BTS, THE BEST," boasted over 1.1 million shipments on its first day alone.

BTS also frequently dominates Billboard’s World Album charts. In this week's tally (chart dated August 21), the pop titans took over half of the list's upper tiers with "BTS, the Best" leading at No. 1, followed by "Map of the Soul: 7 at No. 2, "BE" at No. 5, "Love Yourself: Answer" at No. 8, and "Map of The Soul: PERSONA" at No. 10.

The Bangtan boys also continue to reign as the act with the most track leaders on the music publication's World Digital Songs Sales ranking. This week (chart dated August 21), the band earned their 31st No. 1 hit on the list with Jungkook’s solo song “Begin.”