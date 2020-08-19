'We are strong because of you': Kim Chiu pens touching tribute for sister Lakam's birthday

Kim Chiu celebrates the birthday of her sister Lakam (center). Instagram: @chinitaprincess

MANILA -- It may not be an ideal time to celebrate a birthday during a persisting pandemic.

But Kim Chiu still wanted to have her sister Lakam feel how much she is loved, taking to Instagram Monday to wish her "number one critic, [her] number one fan, and superwoman" a happy birthday.

"Thank you is not enough for everything that you do for us, especially for me," the Kapamilya star wrote.

Chiu shared pictures of the surprise gifts she had prepared for Lakam, including cakes and special birthday messages from loved ones.

In her heartfelt caption, she noted how this is a difficult time for their family, losing their grandmother just last week, and encouraged her sister that they can move past this together.

"We've been on this journey together from the start. Thank you for sticking by my side and not leaving me — most of all, for thinking for me when I don't want to think anymore," she added.

"Being my shield and protector, for always being the first one to pick me up every time I almost fall. Thank you for giving me hope. Thank you for being the pillar of our family!"

"We are strong because of you!!!"

You can check out Chiu's full post below: