Tearful Kris Bernal addresses ‘anorexic’ tag

MANILA — Actress Kris Bernal was in tears in her latest vlog about her fitness journey, as she revealed her insecurity about her body type that has drawn comments branding her an anorexic or a bulimic over the years.

Bernal, 31, explained that she is an endomorph, or an individual with the “body type that is most resistant to gaining weight or gaining muscle because of our fast metabolism.”

“Sobrang bilis ng metabolism ko. Like, no matter how much I eat, hindi talaga ako tabain,” she said.

When she started chronicling her workout sessions on social media, Bernal started to get “bashed” about her fitness goals, she recalled.

“Minsan lang din, yes, may mga ganun akong insecurities na, ‘Bakit ka ba nag-wo-work out? E ang payat-payat mo na. Hindi ka na mukhang healthy.’ Pero sa totoo lang kasi, ever since I started working out, ever since I got into this fitness lifestyle, as in, ito ‘yung healthiest ko. Ito ‘yung masasabi kong hindi ako nagkakasakit,” she explained.

For Bernal, consistently working hasn’t been solely about keeping fit physically. More important, she said, is how it helps her mentally.

“The key to my consistency and motivation is simply having a purpose, having that ‘why.’ Why do I do what I do? Bakit ako nag-wo-work out? Bakit ko ‘to gustong gawin? It’s because I want to improve myself. It lifts my spirits. It boosts my self-confidence. My passion and love for fitness is what keeps me going,” she said.

Explaining why she is sharing her fitness journey through her vlog, Bernal added: “I’m doing this because I want you to feel good about yourself. It’s not about the numbers on the scale. You’re more than your weight. You’re more than your body. I hope na hindi niyo kinukuha ‘yung validation niyo from comments or from other people, but you get your worth, your value from God.”

