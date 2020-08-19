'Stop romanticizing resiliency': Slater Young reacts to Roque's comments on PH unemployment rate

MANILA – Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque drew flak on social media for his remarks on Monday when he said that he was glad that only 45 percent of Filipinos have lost their jobs as it could have been worse.

One of the celebrities who called him out for his statement was former “Pinoy Big Brother” winner Slater Young, who expressed his disgust on Twitter.

45% pa lang? It could be worse



Oh 60% na? It could be worse



80%??? It could still be worse



“It could be worse” is an excuse



“It could be better” is being accountable — Slater Young (@thatguySLATER) August 17, 2020

For Young, Roque was just making excuses.

“45% pa lang? It could be worse. Oh 60% na? It could be worse. 80%??? It could still be worse. ‘It could be worse’ is an excuse. ‘It could be better’ is being accountable,” he said.

Young then appealed to everyone to “stop glorifying Filipino resilience.”

“The most ‘resilient’ among us have it the hardest. Nobody wants to have to be resilient. Let’s stop romanticizing it,” he said.

Can we please stop glorifying Filipino resilience? The most “resilient“ among us have it the hardest. Nobody wants to have to be resilient. Let’s stop romanticizing it. — Slater Young (@thatguySLATER) August 17, 2020

Roque on Tuesday acknowledged that his statement did not sit well with some people, saying he only meant that the situation "could have been worse."

"Malungkot po na maraming nawalan ng trabaho sa atin. Hindi po biro talaga 'yan," he said.

"Mayroon pong ibang tao na minasama o binigyang kulay 'yung aking sinabi na nagagalak na hindi tayo 100 percent nawalan ng trabaho. Ang ibig ko lang pong sabihin, it could have been worse," he added.

Almost half of all Filipino adults, or around 27.3 million individuals, are jobless according to the Social Weather Stations’ national mobile phone survey conducted last July.

The 45.5 percent adult joblessness rate is a new record-high since the 34.4 percent in March 2012, SWS said.