LJ Moreno, Jimmy Alapag mark 10th wedding anniversary

MANILA -- Actress LJ Moreno and her husband, Alab Pilipinas coach Jimmy Alapag, marked their 10th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, August 19.

For their special day, the couple exchanged sweet messages on their respective Instagram accounts.



Posting photos of them and their family, Moreno wrote: "10 years ago today I said YES to the man God prepared specifically for me! I can still remember it like it was yesterday. It has been an eventful 10 years with all the ups and downs but we're still here and I wouldn't have it any other way."

"Excited to see where God is going to take us on this new adventure. Wherever it is I know he has amazing plans for us," she added.



For his part, Alapag thanked his wife for always being there for him no matter what.

"What an amazing journey so far, and still a lifetime to go. Thankful to be able to go through this experience of life with you and the kids. Can't imagine life any other way. Through all the peaks and valleys (and a pandemic), our LOVE has stood strong. Thank you for always being there for me win or lose. An exciting season lies ahead for our family. Can't wait to see what God has in store for us," Alapag wrote.

Moreno and Alapag tied the knot at Laguna Beach, California in August 2010.



Early this month, the two announced that they are expecting another child.

Moreno and Alapag have three children: Ian, Keona, and Calen.