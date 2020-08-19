Geoff Eigenmann shows support for ABS-CBN: 'Can’t keep the great ones down'

MANILA -- Actor Geoff Eigenmann once again expressed his support for ABS-CBN.

On Instagram, Eigenmann lauded ABS-CBN's digital efforts after the shutdown of the network's broadcast and satellite operations.

Posting an art card of ABS-CBN News, which now has 10 million subscribers on YouTube, Eigenmann wrote: "Can’t keep the great ones down. They will always rise up and be better than they were and will be unstoppable."

"The unity of 70 people is nothing compared to the unity of 10 million strong," he added.

The actor also used the hashtags #thisisjustthebeginning #welcomebackabscbn #weneverleft #labankapamilya #abscbnstrong.

Eigenmann starred in the hit series "The Killer Bride" which ended last January.