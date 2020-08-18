'Future of PH film festivals?' Cinemalaya hits financial target for online edition

Adrienne Vergara and Kurt Ayeo-eo Lumbag Alalag, the lead stars of 'Tokwifi,' an entry in this year's online Cinemalaya, share a selfie during filming. Facebook

MANILA — It may have been an edition where there were no full-length films competing, and one that was forced online after the coronavirus pandemic closed cinemas.

But it was also an edition that was no less successful than previous ones.

This past weekend, Cinemalaya confirmed it broke its financial target of P2 million for its online edition, aided by record reach numbers for its Facebook page.

Festival director Chris Millado, during the festival’s closing program Saturday, said that they earned P1.8 million in rentals in the streaming platform Vimeo, pushing their total profits to P2,015,000.

He also proudly showed that their Facebook posts, including the talks and workshops they held, recorded a reach of 7 million, a new high for their social media account.

This success, Millado said, convinced them that an “online digital feature” can co-exist with a physical festival, and that they’re looking to holding one in the future when they can “put this all together.”

This year’s Cinemalaya, its 16th edition, was forced online by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restrictions on filmmaking during this time also made organizers decide to forego its full-length category, which meant that only short films were in competition.

“Tokwifi,” a movie about an indigenous man from an off-the-grid mountain town who sees something fall from the sky as he carries firewood back to his home village, won Best Film.

The entries, along with exhibition films, were streamed on Vimeo.

The festival ran from August 7 to August 16.

All of the movies shown in the festival are currently available on TFC for a fee, until August 31. They will also be streamed on iWant from September 18 to October 2.

You can watch the replay of the festival’s closing program below: