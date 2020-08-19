Blackpink's Jisoo set for first starring role in a K-drama

It's become normal for Blackpink's Jisoo to make headlines with her group, as they break YouTube records and whatnot.

What's rare is making the news about headlining an upcoming K-drama.

As reported by Korean entertainment website Soompi, Jisoo will be playing the lead role for the series with a working title, "Snowdrop."

This is the first time Jisoo is cast in the lead, although she has in the past made cameo appearances in K-drama shows like "The Producers" and the "Arthdal Chronicles," the report noted.

"Snowdrop" will be written by Yoo Hyun Mi and and directed by Jo Hyun Tak, both of whom previously worked on the hit "Sky Castle."

Jisoo is best known as one of the members of the K-pop supergroup, Blackpink.

The "Kill This Love" hitmakers are preparing their collaboration with pop star Selena Gomez later this month, as well as gearing up for the release of their debut album on October.

Their newest song, "How You Like That," broke several YouTube records last July.