After suspected COVID death, 4 test positive in one house, including former 'PBB' housemate

Former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Baninay Bautista (right) and her boyfriend Bont Oropel are among four in one household who tested positive for COVID-19, according to their August 18 vlogs. YouTube: Baninay Bautista, Bont Bryan Oropel

MANILA — Former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Baninay Bautista and her boyfriend Bont Oropel have tested positive for the coronavirus disease, they announced in separate vlogs on Tuesday.

Aside from the couple, two other companions in their shared home — Oropel’s brother and mother — were confirmed infected with COVID-19.

Only days prior, Oropel’s father died after being diagnosed with pneumonia, with COVID-19 listed as a suspected cause in the death certificate, Oropel said in his emotional vlog detailing the ordeal.

The death of Oropel’s father prompted the entire household’s to undergo swab testing.

At that point, Oropel had been experiencing symptoms, including the temporary loss of smell and difficulty breathing. Bautista, on the other hand, said she has mostly been asymptomatic, save for a mild sore throat.

Bautista and Oropel’s brother and mother — who got tested ahead of Oropel — self-quarantined inside their home for a few days, until they were informed that they had to be transferred to a Bacoor quarantine facility.

Oropel, who confirmed his result days later, remained in self-isolation at home, as of his latest update.

The last portion of Bautista’s vlog showed her emotional reaction to being told they had to be transported to the health facility.

Both said they would give further updates in the coming days.

As of August 18, the Philippines has logged nearly 170,000 coronavirus cases, with 2,687 deaths and 112,861 recoveries.