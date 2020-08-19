Adolfo Alix’s ‘Unlocked’ among nominees in Content Asia Awards

Angeli Bayani up for top acting prize

MANILA — Adolfo Alix’s queer drama anthology “Unlocked,” and actress Angeli Bayani are among the nominees in the inaugural Content Asia Awards, the filmmaker announced on Wednesday.

“Unlocked,” which has been releasing weekly episodes on the LGBTQ streaming service GagaOOLala, is nominated in the category Best Quarantine-themed Drama/Feature/Programme, Alix said in a statement.

The official list of nominees has yet to be released by Content Asia.

Alix also congratulated fellow Filipino talent, Angeli Bayani, who is nominated for her role in “Folklore” in the category Best Female Lead in a TV Programme.

The winners will be announced on August 28, Friday.

Content Asia Awards is being held for the first time this year, and is organized by Content Asia, described as “a 14-year-old information platform curated to offer insights into Asia’s content environment” on its website.