"It's Showtime" host Vice Ganda. ABS-CBN

MANILA — "It's Showtime" host Vice Ganda turned emotional on Friday after a touching moment with a "Mini Ms. U" contestant.

Euri Eleandre Villena, a six-year-old hopeful from Tondo, Manila, delivered her own poem about how "It's Showtime" and its hosts bring happiness.

"Ang ganda ng pagkakakilala niya sa pamilyang ito, walang bahid. Ang ganda, maraming, maraming salamat sa iyo," the comedian told the young girl.



Moved by Villena's words, Vice Ganda also shared a message for the "Mini Ms. U" contestant.

"Thank you, Euri. I love you, we love you. Lagi mong iisipin 'yan kahit saan ka makapunta, maraming nagmamahal sa iyo. May mga pagkakataon minsan [na] malulungkot ka. Kaya ka nalulungkot kasi nakakalimutan mo na, 'Ay may nagmamahal pala sa akin.' Kaya kailangan lagi mong maalala na may mga nagmamahal sa iyo, mga magulang mo at kami," he said.

Their touching moment was also felt by other "Showtime" hosts as Vhong Navarro, Kim Chiu, and others were also caught wiping tears.

"I just thank God that every day He's been sending a lot of angels to come my way and to remind me how much this program and all of us are loved by so many people, especially these wonderful kids," Vice Ganda said.

Watch the emotional moment on "It's Showtime" below: