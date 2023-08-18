Nikki Valdez, husband mark 5th wedding anniversary

Nikki Valdez and Luis Garcia. Instagram/@nikkivaldez_

MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Nikki Valdez and her husband, Luis Garcia, marked their 5th wedding anniversary on Friday, August 18.

On Instagram, Valdez uploaded photos and a video of their sweet moments together.

"My light, my God’s best, my everything… Thank you for loving me unconditionally and teaching me to love you back with no ifs and buts," she told her husband.

"Happy 5th wedding anniversary, my love. Your love is the greatest gift of all," she added.

Last December, Valdez and Garcia celebrated their 8th anniversary of being together with a nuptial blessing.

They tied the knot in Hong Kong in 2018.

