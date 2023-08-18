Dimples Romana and Belle Mariano. Instagram/@dimplesromana

MANILA – Kapamilya actress Dimples Romana scoured through her archived photos as she shared yet another throwback on her social media account.

Romana recently dropped a couple of snaps with rising superstar Belle Mariano back when they were still filming the ABS-CBN series “Bagani.”

The veteran actress etched another iconic role in Philippine television when she portrayed the role of Babaylan Gloria in the 2018 series, starring Enrique Gil and Liza Soberano. Mariano, during that time, played Gloria’s younger self.

“Archived. Had THE BEST time being Babaylan Gloria for Bagani years ago and found these two photos of my darling mini me @belle_mariano and I for when we had to shoot our flashback scenes and explain why Babaylan is the way she is,” Romana wrote in the caption.

The “Iron Heart” actress went on to recall the happy memories as part of the cast of “Bagani.”

“So many happy memories and now still making more of those as Selene, still with my @starcreativestv family,” she added, referring to her character in “Iron Heart.”

Meanwhile, Mariano is also on a roll as she begins the filming of her upcoming TV series with her on-screen partner Donny Pangilinan.

The young star and Pangilinan are gearing up for their first drama series “Can’t Buy Me Love.”

Mariano is also flourishing in the music scene as she and December Avenue released the music video of their collaboration "Wala Nang Iba" earlier this month.

Known foremost as an actress after the phenomenal success of the series “He’s Into Her” with Pangilinan, Mariano made a splash in her debut year as a recording artist.

In November 2022, she clinched back-to-back trophies at the 35th Awit Awards — Breakthrough Artist and Favorite Song for “Sigurado.”

