Karen Bordador airs side on hosting Seo In-guk fan meet

Screengrab from Karen Bordador's YouTube channel

MANILA – Former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Karen Bordador took to her YouTube channel to detail how she got the hosting job for the Seo In-guk fan meet, albeit in short notice.

Bordador made headlines recently after she replaced Kristel Fulgar as the host, just hours before the fan meet.

According to her, she received negative comments and messages for taking over the hosting duties.

Through a vlog, Bordador made sure to explain her side extensively as she narrated everything that transpired that day.

The former DJ said she received a call asking for her contact number past noon but she did not pay attention to it that much until it was her manager at Star Hunt, who told her.

Her manager was hesitant at first since Bordador did not have time to prepare but they took comfort in the fact that the Korean entertainment was impressed by her hosting skills before.

“I told them give me an hour and I’ll think about it. They gave me until 2:30 p.m. They asked me to come [to the venue] at 2:30 p.m. I said yes and then I said I’m going to go,” she said.

Upon arriving, the host immediately went to the dressing room before heading on stage where she met the Korean and Filipino team.

Bordador went on to clarify that she had no prior knowledge about what happened earlier that day, referring to Fulgar getting the update that she will not be hosting the event, despite preparing for it for a long time.

“So I didn’t really know what transpired earlier because it’s none of my business. The point is, they needed me that time. I just told myself I want to make sure my mind's gonna be 100 percent focused on this one and I put my phone down and, ‘Okay let's dive in,” she explained.

Fortunately, Bordador is used to fast-paced and sudden changes in hosting as she had experienced it on radio and a talk show before.

She admitted that she was not able to go through the entire script before Seo's first Asian fan meeting.

“I want to give a good show. I don't want to look like ‘I just arrived.’ Let's say if I memorized everything, it's like pretending that you know everything but you do not. I was on stage but only for a few segments. I really did not have time to go through the entire script. But I was thinking of just doing it per segment because I wasn't gonna be out the entire time,” Bordador continued.

In the end, Bordador said she is extremely happy for the fans who got the chance to meet the Korean star in person.

Fulgar, in another vlog, explained that her perceived lack of enthusiasm during rehearsal was the reason why her hosting for the Manila fan meet of Seo was cancelled.

In the video, Fulgar also shared some clips of her one-on-one interaction with Seo, who also expressed his concern to the actress.