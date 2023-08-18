Jessy Mendiola and her daughter, Isabella Rose. Instagram/@jessymendiola

MANILA -- Jessy Mendiola turned to social media to share the newest milestone of her seven-month-old daughter, Isabella Rose.

On Instagram, the actress posted a video that showed her guiding and playing with her daughter, who has started to crawl.

"This little girl started crawling today. Buti na lang hindi siya nainis sa 'kin kakalipat ng toys niya," Mendiola captioned her post.

"Natakot siya sa baby cam kasi narinig niya voice ni Papa," she added, referring to her husband, host Luis Manzano. "Time to move to a bigger room, my little one!"

Mendiola gave birth to Isabella Rose in December 2022, but she and Manzano only revealed their daughter's arrival early this year.

The couple got married in February 2021 in a garden ceremony, which they announced two months later.