Donya Cielo dies as 'Dirty Linen' ends next week

Donya Cielo (Tessie Tomas) died after an encounter with Olan (Joel Torre) in the latest episode of “Dirty Linen” aired last August 18, 2023. ABS-CBN.

As evidence against the Fieros is still weak, Donya Cielo decided to leave the country with the kids.

Olan has another plan with Lala (Jennica Garcia), to blow up the cockpit of the Fieros.

While they execute their plan, they were surprised by the arrival of Donya Cielo but Olan was determined to confront the matriarch.

After their encounter, Donya Cielo became unconscious and was rescued by Manang Precious (Rubi Rubi).

The lead helper asked for medical help but it was too late and Donya Cielo died while the cockpit was on fire.

“Dirty Linen,” now down to its last week, airs on Kapamilya Channel, Jeepney TV, A2Z, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.

