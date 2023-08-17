'Dirty Linen' reveals who really shot Olivia

The boy who shot Olivia (Dolly de Leon) is revealed in the August 17 episode of 'Dirty Linen.' ABS-CBN

The person who shot Olivia (Dolly de Leon) was finally revealed in the August 17 episode of "Dirty Linen," as the primetime series nears its finale.

Still hounded by nightmares, Aidan looked for answers as to who really killed Olivia. He asked Feliz (Angel Aquino) but his aunt only referred him to his doctor.

Aidan as a child had been close with Olivia, a helper of the Fieros who helped raise him.

Luckily, Aidan's doctor has a record of one of his sessions following his nanny's death. One of the tapes gave Aidan the answer he was looking for: it was he who shot Olivia.

He heard his younger self telling his doctor: "Nakita ko 'yung baril ni Daddy, kinuha ko 'yun, naglaro ako tas bigla na lang pumutok, tas may narinig ako sa cabinet, boses, bumukas bigla, may dugo, nakita ko si Yaya Olivia puro dugo, puro dugo si Yaya Olivia, puro dugo."

Aidan rushed to his wife Alexa (Janine Gutierrez) and Chiara (Francine Diaz), who are both daughters of Olivia, to admit his mistake.

"Totoo ang sinasabi ko, Mila, kaya kong patunayan 'yun sa'yo. May ebidensya ako para patunayan ang nangyari. Handa akong pagbayaran lahat ng nagawa ko," he said.

He surrendered to the police, with his father Carlos (John Arcilla) also intending to make a statement about the killing of Olivia.

“Dirty Linen" airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Jeepney TV, A2Z, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.

RELATED VIDEO: