WATCH: Zayn sings One Direction hit 'Night Changes'

Zayn Malik sent Directioners abuzz on Tuesday after he posted his own cover of “Night Changes,” one of the biggest hits of his former band One Direction from their fourth album.

On Instagram, Malik sang a part of the track’s chorus showing off his pretty vocals, leaving his followers reminiscing about his days with the group.

As of writing, Malik’s “Night Changes” cover already has more than 25 million views.

Since the formation of One Direction 12 years ago, the band gained international recognition and went on to become one of the most popular groups across the world.

Malik quit One Direction in March 2015 after being with his bandmates for five years.

"My life with One Direction has been more than I could ever have imagined. But, after five years, I feel like it is now the right time for me to leave the band," said Malik in a statement released at that time.

"I'd like to apologize to the fans if I've let anyone down, but I have to do what feels right in my heart. I am leaving because I want to be a normal 22-year-old who is able to relax and have some private time out of the spotlight. I know I have four friends for life in Louis, Liam, Harry and Niall. I know they will continue to be the best band in the world," he added.

After Malik left the band, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson announced in August 2015 that they were going on an extended hiatus. Since then, Styles, Payne, Horan and Tomlinson have gone on to pursue solo careers.

Related video: