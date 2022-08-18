Sofia Andres teases ‘future home’

MANILA – Actress Sofia Andres teased her followers about her family's future home as she shared on social media a photo of her standing in front of a vacant lot.

Andres posted the photo on her Instagram account on Wednesday, where in she put "future home" as its location and a home emoji in the caption.

She did not mention anything though about the property.

The actress previously said that she is not keen on accepting new teleserye just yet after appearing on “La Vida Lena.”

“I love being a mom,” Andres said. “Hindi ko ma-trade sa taping and TV work si Zoe. I can’t see myself taping and my kid is just with the yaya. Ayoko siyang lumaki with just the yaya.”

As she tried to return to acting while being a first time mother, Andres revealed that she got anxiety attacks.

“I tried,” Andres admitted. “Two months lock-in for ‘La Vida Lena.’ While taping, I got anxiety attacks thinking about my daughter. I wanted to go home. I wanted to see my daughter.”

Nonetheless, Andres finished the teleserye. “Grateful naman that I completed my taping and finished it,” she said. “Maybe in time, the next teleserye will have to wait.”

Andres shares her parenting duties with the baby’s father, Daniel Miranda. The two have not been seriously thinking about tying the knot. They said taking care of Zoe is their priority at the moment.

Andres gave birth to Zoe in November 2019 in Australia.

