MANILA — Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez and “Never Enough” hitmaker Loren Allred are among the stars joining Filipino-American musical director Troy Laureta at his upcoming concert in the Philippines.

Laureta will stage “East Meets West” at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Pasay on September 30 and October 1.

Aside from Velasquez and Allred, the award-winning record producer will be joined by several others, including his past collaborators on his OPM compilation albums.

Ogie Alcasid, Jed Madela, Jona, Adah, Tanya Manalang, Matt Bloyd, and Cheesa are also lined up to perform.

“Manilaaaaaa! It has been my lifelong dream to hold a concert in [the Philippines]! It is finally coming true!” Laureta said in his announcement of the concert.

“Ya’ll don’t understand the amount of SANGIN’ and PLAYIN’ that’s going to go down… Tell your mama… tell your Titos… tell your Lolas… tell your jowas,” he quipped.

Tickets, priced at P2,800 to P11,000, are now available.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC