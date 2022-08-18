Nikki Valdez, husband mark 4th wedding anniversary

MANILA -- Actress Nikki Valdez and her husband Luis Garcia marked their 4th wedding anniversary on Thursday, August 18.

On Instagram, the couple posted snaps and clip of them together. They also uploaded their wedding photo and snaps of them with the actress's daughter, Olivia.



"Four years ago, I was blessed to marry you — someone I could laugh and cry with, do everything together with, be silly with, hope and dream great things with… Thank YOU for accepting ALL of me — the good and the bad, the beautiful and ugly. Lastly, I thank God for giving me my missing puzzle piece that is you to complete our family picture," they shared.

"You are my home. My love. My life. Happy 4th Wedding Anniversary, my love!!! There is no one I could think of spending the rest of my life with but you," they added.



Valdez and Garcia tied the knot in Hong Kong in August 2018.

