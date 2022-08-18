MANILA – Miles Ocampo penned a brief but sweet message for her boyfriend Elijah Canlas as the actor marked his birthday.

On Instagram, Ocampo shared a series of their sweet photos together before writing her message.

“All uphill from here, my butbut. Thank you for existing. I love you, birthday boy,” she captioned her post.

To which, Canlas replied: “I love you more than anything! Onwards and upwards!”

Early this month, Canlas released some snaps of his recent trip with Ocampo, where they are seen enjoying each other's company in Baguio.

“Saya! would recommend 101%! You’re something else. Thank you for you,” the award-winning actor said in the caption, as the two of them become more open about their relationship.

It was only last May when Ocampo and Canlas went public with their romance.

Previously, Canlas referred to his girlfriend as his “favorite person in the world.”

Ocampo and Canlas were both cast members of the 2020 drama series “Paano ang Pangako?”

