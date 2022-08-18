LOOK: Lovi Poe stuns in LA-based magazine cover

Kapamilya actress Lovi Poe shone as the cover of the Los Angeles-based magazine FAULT.

On Instagram, Poe rocked her cowgirl-inspired black outfit as she graced the cover of the international magazine.

“Here’s to taking risks and stepping out of the norm. And I know we hear this often, but let’s go bigger and reach greater heights, yeah? Can I get a yee-haw?” she said in the caption.

Poe opened up about her work, her process, and her “FAULTS” in the magazine.

The cover followed the release of the actress’ short series “Sleep With Me” with Janine Gutierrez.

Poe and Gutierrez portray a new couple who navigate their respective disabilities as well as their lingering issues from their past.

The series revolves around the romance of Harry (Gutierrez), an overnight radio DJ who gives relationship advice, and Luna (Poe), a woman whose sleeping disorder only allows her to sleep during the day.

Meanwhile, Poe also currently stars in the Filipino adaptation of the hit South Korean series “Flower of Evil" with Piolo Pascual.

RELATED VIDEOS