Ice Seguerra makes directorial debut in 'Drag Race PH'

Photo from Liza Diño's Facebook account

MANILA — Liza Diño shared Thursday how proud she is of Ice Seguerra's debut as a director of "Drag Race Philippines" along with its "Untucked" segment.

"Cat's out of the bag. My husband, Íce Diño Seguerra, is the director of Drag Race Philippines 'Untucked' series and all the werkroom scenes of DragRace Philippines (main show)," Diño said in a Facebook post.

"I feel nothing but pride as you embrace this new path as a director. Grabe ka din magpasabog. Directorial debut mo pa lang eh global na, tapos reality series pa. To top it all off, paborito pa nating show. Waaaah!" she added.

Diño thanked all of the people behind the Emmy-winning franchise for entrusting the show to her husband.

"I remember when you told us about this amazing news, sigaw tayo ng sigaw sa loob ng van with Amara pero 'di natin ma-share sa iba so ang hirap. Haha! We were so excited kasi mga 'Ru Paul's Drag Race' fans tayong lahat. Wooooow," Diño said.

"Thank you, World of Wonder, the production company of RuPaul and Full House Asia, the local production company of the show which brought the Drag Race franchise to the Philippines -- Miss Gina, Yanna, Alex, and Maricel for trusting my hubby with this very important project that puts Philippine drag front and center for the world to experience. To La Ni , Hanysofia, Josel and the camera team, kuya Dong and lahat ng tech, salamat sa tiwala kay Ice," she added.

She also expressed her gratitude for the good reception of the show to its audience.

"My love, first two episodes pa lang, kita ang hard work ng werkroom team because it was there where the most beautiful and touching moments in #dragracePH were caught on camera. Kung wala ka para sumalo sa mga moments na 'yun, together with your team, 'di namin mararamdaman ang pagka-Pinoy ng series na 'to kasi nandun 'yung mga drama-rama sa hapon na eksena," she said.

"Thank you, love, for capturing the hearts of these queens.

I love you, and I'm so proud of you my love. Slaaaay!"

Hosted by Paolo Ballesteros, the debut season also features Jiggly Caliente and Kaladkaren along with BJ Pascual, Jon Santos, and Rajo Laurel as rotating jury.

“Drag Race Philippines” started airing August 17 at Wow Presents Plus, Discovery Plus, and HBO Go, while the “Untucked” episodes will air on Fridays starting August 19.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas in editions through the years.

RELATED VIDEO:

