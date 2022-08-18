MANILA – Julia Montes turned to social media to express her gratitude to screen veteran Sharon Cuneta, whom she got to work with in “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”

Sharing photos of them on her Instagram page, Montes wrote: “just so thankful for the love and thoughtfulness of my Mommy Sharon…..@reallysharoncuneta”

Montes added that because of the ABS-CBN series, she “gained a mommy.”

Montes then declared her love for Cuneta.

Cuneta has also been vocal about her fondness of Montes since they started working together in “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”

The screen veteran even previously said that she already wants to adopt Montes as part of her family.

Previously, Cuneta said she never realized how much she and Montes are alike in so many ways.

“Sa lahat ng nakasama kong mas mga batang artista sa more than 60 movies ko, si Julia Montes ang nakita kong pinakapareho ko sa tunay na buhay.”

“Bungisngis, malambing, mabait. At magaling na artista,” she added, describing the actress.

“FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” ended its seven-year run on television last Friday.

