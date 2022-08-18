Clinton Kane to hold PH concert on December 3

Handout photo.

MANILA — Filipino-Norwegian singer-songwriter Clinton Kane is set to hold a concert in the country later this year, Live Nation Philippines said Thursday.

In an announcement, Live Nation Philippines said Kane is brining his Maybe Someday It'll All Be Okay world tour to the country on December 3 at the New Frontier Theater.

Ticket prices range from P1,500 to P4,500 and people may upgrade with other perks at P6,000 and P9,000.

The Filipino-Norwegian singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist pens pop with “chords that soothe you and lyrics that bite you.” While growing up between Perth, Australia, and the UK, the self-taught singer, guitarist, pianist, and drummer ultimately found solace in music.

His debut album, "Maybe Someday It'll All Be Okay," is led by singles “Chicken Tendies,” “I GUESS I’M IN LOVE,” “GO TO HELL,” and the recently released “14” via Columbia Records. The reflective record transports listeners to Clinton’s 14-year-old self and follows his inner monologue as he grows into adulthood.

Speaking about the new song, Clinton says: “This song breaks my heart into a million pieces every single time I listen to it. I wrote it two years ago when I was at my lowest with myself – doubting every single thing about me: how I grew up, where I’m from, and who I am."

"This song took a year to write, with 30 different choruses and verses being written to this track. I hope you find peace when you listen to this song and know that you are not alone in this world.”

