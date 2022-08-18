Actress Andi Eigenmann took to social media to share her birthday message for her fiancé, surfing champion Philmar Alipayo as he turned 30.

On Instagram, Eigenmann greeted Alipayo on his special day as she posted a photo of him and their two kids.



"Joyeux anniversaire, papa! I know how long you have been waiting for a chance to come back to France and I hope you're happy spending your birthday here, with all of us with you! It's inspiring to see you work to achieve your dreams, but always manage to keep us, the kids specially, a top priority. We'll be here to support you all the way!" Eigenmann wrote.

Currently, Eigenmann, Alipayo and their kids are in enjoying their vacation in France.

The couple welcomed their son Koa last year. The baby boy is Eigenmann's third child -- and her second with Alipayo.

Their daughter Lilo just turned 3 last July.

Eigenmann also has a daughter, Ellie, with her former boyfriend Jake Ejercito.

