MANILA – The Star Cinema movie “Unofficially Yours” starring John Lloyd Cruz and Angel Locsin is now available for streaming on Apple TV.

The digitally restored and remastered version of the film helmed by Cathy Garcia Molina is now ready for rent or download in the video-on-demand platform in over 60 countries.

"Unofficially Yours" tackles the subject of casual relationships and poses the question: Does love between two people still require commitment and promises to make it grow?

In the film, Cruz plays the role of Macky Galvez, a dentist who falls in love with Locsin's character Cez.

The romantic comedy movie also features Edgar Mortiz, Tetchie Agbayani, Edgar Allan Guzman, Ian De Leon, K Brosas, Boom Labrusca, Patrcik Garcia, Mel Kimura, Hyubs Azarcon, Melissa Mendez, Panying, PatrizhaMartinez, Dana Martinez and Dannielle Martinez.

“Unofficially Yours” was the Valentine offering of Star Cinema in 2012.