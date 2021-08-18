MANILA – Robi Domingo revealed all is well between him and his ex-girlfriend Gretchen Ho.

After all, they have both moved on from their separation and he’s been in a relationship with his non-showbiz girlfriend Maiqui Pineda for three years now.

In fact, Domingo said he’s proud of Ho for all her achievements, especially how she got to cover the Olympics in Japan recently.

“I think more than the emotions, there are lessons to be learned. We adapted to the situation and we moved forward for the best. She got to go to the Olympics. She got to cover that one. Nakaka-proud,” he said.

The two announced their breakup through a joint statement in March 2017.

"There is too much happening for the both of us right now," the statement said. "We have to focus on our careers. There is no appropriate time yet for a relationship to grow. But we're not closing our doors on each other in the future."

Domingo and Ho had been together for more than three years.

Meanwhile, Domingo recalled in the same interview how his love story with Pineda began and the role Piolo Pascual played in their relationship.

“We met during a party in ABS-CBN. Walang tao na dumating. That was one of the parties na I think pagod yata lahat ng talents, ng creatives, so only a handful of people attended kasi sobrang pagod na pagod na kaming lahat,” he said.

“I was going to go home already coming from Araneta. And then my handler told Piolo, ‘Uy aalis na si Robi.’ And then Piolo called me up. ‘Saan ka pupunta?’ Sabi ko, ‘Uuwi na po ako Papa P.’ And then he said, ‘Mahiya ka naman. Respeto naman sa mga boss na nagbigay sa 'yo ng trabaho. Dumaan ka lang dito.’ So sabi ko okay sige,” he added.

It was at that party where he saw Pineda, and he recalled talking to her from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m.

“I went to the location. Wala naman akong intentions or expectations. I saw a batchmate of mine, nandoon. We talked at around 1 a.m. and we finished at around 5 a.m. Non-stop talking,” he said.

“She just came from a breakup. Ako, parang ‘Uy teka lang. Tapos na ako sa phase na iyan. Almost one year na ako. Kung gusto mo, iparamdam ko sa 'yo 'yung mga na-experience ko.’ Pero I had no intentions at all na dalahin kita sa bar, tayo ka sa lamesa. Kasi 'yun 'yung mga ginawa ko before. Grabe, 2017 was the worst and best year of my life until I met Maiqui.”

When asked where did the decision to make their relationship public come from considering Pineda is not from showbiz, Domingo said, “It just felt right.”

“I asked her several times and she said, sige. Of course I still respect that privacy, especially for the family. May mga certain parameters lang kaming ino-observe when it comes to giving out information regarding her family, and her,” she said.

Now on their third year together, Domingo is proud that their relationship is stronger than ever.

“We just click. Everything that I do right now, she gets entertained. That’s the best thing about Maiqui. Even me, whenever she says hi in the morning, I feel that my day is complete already. Ganun katindi,” he said.

“Her voice is so calming. I got the best support system right now lalong lalo na when we play Mobile Legends together or even Pokemon Unite. She understands me. That’s the best thing about Maiqui.”