Kris Bernal shares prenup reel with fiancé

MANILA — Actress Kris Bernal shared on Tuesday her prenuptial video with her fiancé, chef Perry Choi, set at a glamping destination in Nasugbu, Batangas.

In the save-the-date reel, Bernal and Choi are seen sharing sweet moments at the tropical attraction.

Dressed for outdoor leisure, and also donning formal attire to channel their nearing wedding, Bernal and Choi are an image of a blissful couple in the film by Nice Print Photo.

Bernal has yet to announced her wedding date with Choi, but said they would reveal it “soon.”

The occasion was originally scheduled on June 5, four months after they got engaged in February.

They, however, decided to move the date due to the surge of COVID-19 cases at the time.

“Nonetheless, the important thing is, the wedding is not entirely cancelled but moved to a later date and prioritizing the safety of everyone above anything else,” she previously said.