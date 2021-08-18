KC Concepcion shares birthday message for sister Cloie

MANILA -- Actress KC Concepcion took to social media to share her birthday message for her half-sister Cloie Syquia Skarne.

"Happy birthday to my sister @cloiesyquia! Although we may have been separated for years as kids, I’m so glad we found our way back to each other!" Concepcion wrote on Instagram.

"I loved you then, I love you more now, and I will love you forever! You deserve the BEST life has to offer. Sending love and hugs to my gorgeous tita @jennysyquia," she added.

Skarne finished in the top eight of the Miss Earth pageant in 2016 representing Sweden.

Concepcion and Skarne are both daughters of screen veteran Gabby Concepcion. Skarne's mother is former actress Jenny Syquia, while Concepcion is the daughter Sharon Cuneta.

Their other well-known half-sister is singer Garie Concepcion, the daughter of businesswoman Grace Ibuna.

In 2016, the three half-sisters appeared on television together for the first time on the ABS-CBN morning talk show "Magandang Buhay."

In the interview, Garie said they consider each other as "best friends."

Concepcion and Skarne, for their part, said they are thankful that their respective mothers allowed them to be close to each other.



Recently, Concepcion also shared her bonding moments with her father and her two younger half-siblings Savannah and Samantha via her vlog.