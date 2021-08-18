Geneva Cruz’s mother, Marilyn Cruz, died due to COVID-19 in April. Instagram: @genevacruzofficial

MANILA — Actress-singer Geneva Cruz marked the birthday of her late mother, who passed away this year due to COVID-19, with a post paying tribute to her unfailing love when she was still alive.

On Instagram, Cruz shared videos of her family’s past birthday celebrations for their mother, Marilyn Cruz, who died in April.

She would have been 64.

Cruz penned a message for her mother in the caption of the post:

“Mama, you told me that I've grown so much over the years and that you are proud of who I have become. You loved me even when I was lost, misunderstood, and perceived as a crazy woman by people who wanted me to fail; and loved me the same when I became an emotionally responsible, self-assured, and more intelligent version of myself who speaks her truth and knows what she wants.

“There was never a day when you weren’t there for me, thank you for teaching me what unconditional love means through actions, and because of that, I'm able to show my children the same kind of love.

“Mama, the magnitude of your love will never be forgotten, from your selflessness to your generosity; you had a beauty that shone from the inside out. As your child, I hope to reflect that in everything I do, and each day I sincerely thank God for you. Every hint of you reminds me that I am one of the luckiest daughters ever.”

Cruz promised her “angel mama” that she would strive to continue making her proud, by accomplishing the dreams she still had for them for her passing.

“I am thinking of you and celebrating your life with tears rolling down my cheeks. Life has gone on without you, but it'll never be the same. I remain and forever will be your mini-me, and I promise to make you prouder each day as I reach the dreams you weren’t able to achieve for the family. I love you so very much.”

