Devon Seron posts this after Heaven, Kiko confirm romance

MANILA -- Actress Devon Seron's latest social media post seems to address her fans and followers.

On Tuesday, Seron took to Instagram to share that she is doing fine.

She made the post days after her former boyfriend Kiko Estrada and actress Heaven Peralejo confirmed being in a relationship.

"I’m doing great, sweetie," Seron simply wrote.

Fans and followers of the actress expressed their support, most of them were praising the actress for being beautiful inside and out.



Former "Bagong Umaga" co-stars Peralejo and Estrada went public with their romance last August 13. The two took to their respective Instagram accounts to post their sweet photos together.

Peralejo and Estrada were first rumored to have romantic ties in March. At the time, Seron triggered speculation of a fresh breakup when she wiped all their photos together from her Instagram page.

Peralejo then issued a statement that same month, saying then that she is "not in any way romantically associated with Kiko nor am I the reason behind their breakup."

During his guesting on "Magandang Buhay" in April, Estrada put an end to speculations that he broke up with Seron as he announced that he is single.

Seron and Estrada had been co-stars in at least three major projects starting in 2012, before they confirmed being together in January 2019.

