Arjo Atayde tested positive for COVID-19 while filming in Baguio

MANILA -- Feelmaking Productions Inc. issued on Wednesday an official statement regarding Arjo Atayde, who tested positive for COVID-19 while shooting for his new movie for the production company in Baguio City.

According to the statement, Atayde was “suffering from high fever, headaches, and difficulty in breathing” so it became “the mutual decision of Feelmaking Productions Inc., Arjo’s parents, and doctors to rush the actor, who has a pre-existing medical condition, straight to a hospital in Manila on August 17.”

The film outlet said it has also provided assistance for the nine other crew members who tested positive for COVID-19 but are asymptomatic and are currently in quarantine.

“We have likewise coordinated with the local officials for the necessary safety protocols,” it said.

According to the statement, the Atayde family has already reached out to Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong.

“We assure him and the people of Baguio that we will comply with our commitments to the city. We are grateful for the opportunity to shoot in their beautiful city and apologize for whatever inconvenience that this unfortunate incident may have caused,” it said.

Feelmaking Productions Inc. is also requesting for prayers for the speedy recovery of Atayde as well as the nine others.

On Wednesday, Magalong ordered an investigation for possible breach of protocols.

According to the city’s Public Information Office (PIO), “The group was given a permit to stay and conduct its shooting activity since last month with the commitment that they will be staying in a bubble – meaning no one should be going in and out of the city during the duration of the shooting.”

“However, we found out that there were instances where crew members go home and come back to the city without passing through our triage so they are not tested,” Magalong said as quoted in the statement.

Magalong also claimed Atayde’s group failed to comply with their commitment for a monthly testing.

“For some reason, Mr. Atayde left his group yesterday (Monday) without informing us although I’m trying to reach out to him to instruct him on what to do with his group left in the city,” the mayor said.

As of writing, the local chief executive said the other nine members of the group who tested positive for COVID-19 are already in isolation while the remaining 90 are being monitored and will be subjected to a swab test in the coming days.