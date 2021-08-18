Angel Locsin hits 23 million followers on Facebook

MANILA -- Actress Angel Locsin now has over 23 million followers on Facebook.

The actress shared her latest social media milestone to all her fans and followers on Monday.

"Congratulations Team Angel! We are 23M strong," Locsin wrote.

She then used her post to encourage the public to get vaccinated and register and vote for the upcoming 2022 elections.

As of writing, Locsin is one of the most followed celebrities on social media. She has over 8.8 million followers on photo-sharing app Instagram and 12.6 million followers on microblogging site Twitter.

Just this month, Locsin and film producer Neil Arce confirmed that they got married.

The civil ceremony attended by about 10 people was held in Taguig City and presided over by Mayor Lino Cayetano.

Locsin and Arce have been a couple for more than 3 years now.

The two got engaged in June 2019. They were supposed to get married on November 8 last year but were forced to postpone it because of the COVID-19 pandemic.



